Meliton S. Sosa Jr., “Berry-Picker”
Meliton S. Sosa Jr., “Berry-Picker”, 82 of Temple, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at a local hospital. He was a long time resident of Temple, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple.
Berry was born to Meliton S. Sosa Sr. and Cruz Sanchez on December 30, 1937 in Elk, Texas. He graduated from Temple High School and joined the Air Force in 1956. He accepted a position as a weapons specialist, and had an honorable medical discharge on March 21, 1960 as an Airman First Class. Berry then worked for Viaduct Wrecking Company for 23 years. Next, he worked for the Temple V.A. as a steam plant operator for 15 years. Berry was a great family man and loving father. He married Jewell Brackin in Mississippi. The couple had five children. Berry married the last love of his life, Nancy Coakley April 23, 2016. Berry was a social and active man. He was a DAV member, a member of the BPRE Elks #138 in Temple for over 40 years, and recently became a life member. He enjoyed dancing and won numerous awards for this. Berry also loved NASCAR racing and the Dallas Cowboys. His family and friends will always remember him as kind, honest, helping and a jokester.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carmen Garcia and Amelia Gehander; brother, Bobby Sosa; wife, Joy Sosa; recent wife, Nancy Coakley-Sosa, and one grandson.
Berry is survived by his brother, Gene Sosa and wife, Carmen; and his children, Linda Moore and husband, Don of Temple; Shirley Martin of Corpus Christi; Janet Haynes and husband, Kris of Temple; Michael Sosa and life partner, Cheyenne Coffee of Austin; Patricia Goodman and husband, Frank of Temple; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a special adoptive nephew, Tony Coakley and his wife, Janie; and his special fur-baby, Fancy.
Special thanks to STC 4th floor Palliative Care Unit at Baylor Scott & White for their exemplary care and compassion.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
