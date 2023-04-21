Services for Barbara E. Mincey, 72, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Mincey died Sunday, April 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 4, 1950, in Fort Worth to William D. and Balbina Reed. She attended St. Louis King of France Elementary School and graduated from Lanier High School in Austin in 1967. She worked for the State Health Department.
Survivors include a son, Robert DuBois of Austin; two daughters, Krystal Mitchmore of Texarkana and Robin Deshotels of Zachary, La.; two brothers, Stan Reed and Bob Reed, both of Temple; and seven grandchildren.