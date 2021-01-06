BELTON — Services for Charles “Charlie” Joseph Yarbrough, 88, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday in Cedar Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Jackson and the Rev. Dustin Connell officiating.
Mr. Yarbrough died Friday, Jan. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 21, 1932 in Jarrell to Jewel and George Yarbrough. He worked for Griggs Equipment in Belton for 14 years and later worked in manufacturing for WilsonArt for 26 years before retiring. He was a member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Maxine Yarbrough; three sons, Ronald Yarbrough, Michael Yarbrough and David Yarbrough, all of Belton; two daughters, Beverly Hamilton of Troy and Charlotte Connell of Belton; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.