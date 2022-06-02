ROSEBUD — Services for Hazel Pottinger, 96, of Lott will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mrs. Pottinger died Tuesday, May 31, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 12, 1925, in Lott to R.V. and Leone Hudgens Tindle. She was a bank teller. She married Joseph E. Bonomi and Bill Pottinger.
She was preceded in death by both husbands; and two sons, Larry Bonomi and Jimmy Bonomi.
Survivors include two step-daughters, Carrie Beth Pottinger and Kathy Pottinger Smiley; a grandchild; two stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.