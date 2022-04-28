Services for Donnie Lee Yandell, 69, of Harker Heights are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Yandell died Sunday, April 24.
Updated: April 28, 2022 @ 2:49 am
