BELTON — Services for Betty L. Kirkpatrick, 75, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Salado with the Rev. Travis Burleson and Frank Wallace officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick died Saturday, Dec. 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Belton to William Lynn and Ava Juanita Warrick. She graduated from Salado High School in 1963. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1966. She married Ronald Kirkpatrick on June 10, 1988, in Salado. She was a teacher. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Scott Tomlin.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Jason Tomlin; two daughters, Julie Garcia and Amy Corpew; a brother, Donnie Warrick; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Salado.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.