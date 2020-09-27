Services for Gail D. Crow, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Crow died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 15, 1953, in Wichita, Kan., to Robert and Juanita Harris Johnson. She married James Crow Jr. on Nov. 10, 1971. She worked for Toys R Us in Killeen.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Terry Lee Crow of Harker Heights; a daughter, Shannon Renee Crow of Elgin; her mother of Belton; a brother, Robert Johnson of Bastrop; a sister, Kathy Raymore of Pendleton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.