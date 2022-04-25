Services for Addie Mae Wade Brewer, 92, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with U.C. Barnes officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Brewer died Saturday, April 23, at a Plano hospital.
She was born Feb 17, 1930, in Troy to Colyer and Crella Love Wade. She attended Dunbar High School in Temple. She was a cook at the Bluebonnet Café in Temple. She married Marshal N. Washington, and later married Willie Vaughn. She moved to San Antonio in 1982.
Survivors include two daughters, Evelyn Washington Byars Davidson and Marsha Washington Reed; two sons, Paul E. Washington and Willie James Vaughn; two sisters, Hattie D. Roe of Temple and Mary A. Turner of Akron, Ohio; 12 grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.