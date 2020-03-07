Services for Evelyn Kostohryz, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Kostohryz died Tuesday, March 3, at a local hospital.
She was born March 24, 1927, in Little River-Academy to Jim and Dora Goodnight Campbell. She married George Kostohryz in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Billy Campbell of Bell County; a daughter, Jeanie Kostohryz of Temple; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.