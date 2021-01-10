BELTON — Services for Howard Mark Cain, 88, of Palestine and formerly of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Cedar Knob Cemetery near Salado.
Mr. Cain died Thursday, Jan. 7, at a Palestine nursing home.
He was born June 2, 1932, in Charleston, W.Va., to Ward and Helen Howard Cain. He graduated from Moundsville High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Emma Curb in 1958 in Holland. He worked for Wilsonart and the TDCJ. He was a member of Glad Tidings Church in Palestine.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Tommy Cain of Belton and Donny Cain of Bell County; two daughters, Sherry Wilhite of Fort Worth and Becky Oneal of Frankston; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. at the funeral home.