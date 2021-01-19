BELTON — Services for Lynn Wolverton, 59, of Belton are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Mr. Wolverton died Sunday, Jan. 17, at a local hospital.
Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 3:44 am
