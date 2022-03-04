BELTON — No services are planned for Jessie Cecil Simmons, 72, of Austin.
Mr. Simmons died Monday, Feb. 21, in Round Rock.
He was born July 7, 1949, in Dime Box to Doris Simmons and Leonard Burns. He graduated from Dime Box High School. He worked for Claude Allen Specialized House Leveling Foundation Repair and Concrete.
Survivors include two daughters, Latrice Bowman Broderick of Pflugerville and Symanthia Simmons of Dime Box; four sisters, Willie Mae Johnson and Amanda Davis of Austin, and Pamela Mack and Doris Holiday of Temple; and a grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton in charge of arrangements.