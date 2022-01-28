Services for Louise Sirny, 97, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Loyd Hall officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Sirny died Wednesday, Jan. 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 8, 1924, in Orange to Oscar B. and Julia Mae Sallis Osment. She graduated from Lott High School. She married Merdean “Buster” Young and later married Louis Sirny. She lived in the Temple area most of her life. She worked in the insurance department at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. She was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband in 1967 and by her second husband in 1995.
Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Watkins of Temple; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.