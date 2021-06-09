FORT WORTH — Services for Tracey L. Sanford, 64, of Aledo and formerly of Salado, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth. The service also will be live-streamed at Ccbcfamily.org/memorials.
Mr. Sanford died Monday, May 24, in Fort Worth.
He was born March 15, 1957, in Angleton to Paul and Patsy Sanford. He was raised in Salado and graduated from Belton High School in 1975. He owned and operated West Side Café in Fort Worth, which he established in 1997.
Survivors include his mother, Pasty Sanford Wilson; and a brother, Jim Sanford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donate.als.org/TraceySanford.
Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth is in charge of arrangements.