GATESVILLE — Margaret Ann McGlothlin, 85, of Belton and formerly of Gatesville died Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Belton.
Services will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.
Interment will be in Gatesville Masonic Cemetery.
Mrs. McGlothlin was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Gatesville to Sidney Loyd and Virgie Mae Hart Hancock. She grew up in Gatesville and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1954. She married James Roy McGlothlin on Nov. 4, 1955. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Aug. 25, 2008.
Survivors include her children, Betsy Clark of Evant, Allan McGlothlin of Cleburne and Leah Hodges of Belton; a sister, Linda Bartlett of Gatesville; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Pearl Church of Christ, 6790 FM 183, Gatesville, TX 76528; or Camp John Marc in Meridian, 2929 Carlisle St. Ste. 355, Dallas, TX 75204, or at johnmarc.org.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.