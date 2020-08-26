Services for Devin Etrell Wilson, 31, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Wilson died Friday, Aug. 21, in Cameron.
He was born Oct. 15, 1988, to David Earl Smith and Cermisha Wilson in Monroe, La. He attended Temple High School. He was a member of Born Again Apostolic Church in Bruceville-Eddy.
Survivors include three sons, Jammie Wilson and DeQuinsion Williams, both of Temple,and Courtland Wilson of Killeen; four daughters, Aurianna Wilson of Temple, Alicia Wilson and Azaria Wilson, both of Killeen, and Raijande Smith of Cameron; his father and stepmother, Glorvieanne Smith of Killeen; his mother of Lake Providence, La.; four brothers, Desmond Smith, Donovan Smith and Qwneil McLean all of Fayetteville, N.C., and Cameron Wilson of Lake Providence, La.; four sisters, Jazzmin Smith of Jacksonville, Fla., DeAsia Smith and Gelia Sellers, both of Killeen, and Destiny Smith of North Carolina; and his grandparents, Harper and Earlean Smith of Lake Providence, La.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.