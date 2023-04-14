BELTON — Services for George Lee Bottoms, 64, of Little River and formerly of Belton, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Belton.
Mr. Bottoms died Wednesday, April 12, at his residence.
He was born May 7, 1958, in Hawaii to Harvel H. and Lizzie Marie Broadway Bottoms. He worked for Griggs, Superior Chaircraft and later worked for McGuire Tire in Temple. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belton.
Survivors include two brothers, Jerry Wayne Bottoms of Harker Heights and Ray Charles Bottoms of Little River; and three sisters, Mary Diann Karl and Cynthia Ann Allen, both of Little River, and Kay Carol McGough of Belton.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Hilltop Building Program or the First Baptist Church STARRS Ministry at fbbelton.org or 506 N. Main St., Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.