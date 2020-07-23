BELTON — Services for James Lorenzo Burrell, 80, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Burrell died Sunday, July 19.
He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Wellborn to Napoleon and Delia Meshack Burrell. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wellborn and from Prairie View A&M College in 1962, with a degree in education. He was a teacher in Belton and taught at Harris School, Belton Middle School and then at Belton High School where he taught vocational education and worked with special needs children. He worked for 38 years in the school system. He drove school buses for 50 years. He volunteered with the Belton Fire Department as an EMS. He worked with Habitat for Humanity, and was president of the local TSTA and was president of the Ebony Cultural Society.
He was a deacon at Magnolia First Baptist Church. He received numerous awards, including the Golden Apple Award in 1993, the President Call to Service Award in 2011, and a Volunteer Service award from President Barack Obama. On May 31, 1964, he married Beverly Meshack.
He was preceded in death by an infant son.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jason Lorenzo Burrell; two daughters, Lawanda Ethridge and Debra Waller; two brothers, George Burrell and Lawrence Burrell; a sister, Marie Benford; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Masks are required.