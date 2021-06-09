Services for Dennis M. Love, 83, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. John Stanislaw officiating.
Burial will be in Lilac Cemetery in Sharp.
Mr. Love died Tuesday, June 8, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Round Rock to Clyde M. and Carrie Mae Bingham Love. He lived in Belton for the last 40 years. He worked as a route supervisor for Jack Hilliard Distributing for 15 years, retiring in 2003. He married Zelma Starr in 1977. She preceded him in death on Dec. 16, 1995.
Survivors include a son, Doug Love of Temple; three daughters, Charlotte Mensch, Cherilyn Lawson and Sheila Smith, all of Temple; two brothers, Leon Love and Lynn Love, both of Buckholts; and five sisters, Nancy Bales of Devine, Dorothy Stevenson of Austin, Elaine Merritt of Sharp, Susie Dixon of Georgetown and Judi Kruse of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 6-8 Thursday at the funeral home.