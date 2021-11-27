Services for Jeanette Schmidt Bedrich, 95, of Little River-Academy will be 1 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Interment will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Bedrich died Thursday, Nov. 25.
She was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Bell County to Louis and Hilda Voigt Schmidt. After graduating from Rogers High School, she married Jerry Bedrich Sr. on June 8, 1947. She attended the First Baptist Church of Academy.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Sharon Dokupil; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Bedrich Jr. of Holland and Charles Bedrich of Cameron; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.