ROCKDALE — Services for Celia C. Munoz, 79, of Rockdale will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rising Star Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Royal Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Munoz died Tuesday, Dec. 17, at a Bryan hospital.
She was born June 15, 1940, in Garceno to Serapio Cruz and Isabel Rosa. She was a longtime Rockdale resident and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Reynaldo Munoz of Rockdale; a son, Ricardo Munoz of Rockdale; a sister, Lidia Garcia of Bakersfield, Calif.; a brother, Serapio Cruz Jr. of Rio Grande City; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.