Lt. Colonel Donald L. Murphy, USMC Ret., aged 92, passed away in Temple Texas on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Don was born August 3, 1927 to Leo A. and Marion C. (Kelaher) Murphy in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Visitation will be at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, TX on Wednesday March 11, 2020, 6:00-7:00 pm. Internment will be at the Central Texas Veteran’s Cemetery, Killeen Texas at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
After High School, at the age of 17, Don joined the U.S. Marine Corps as a Private. He served our country in the Second World War, the Korean Conflict, and the War in Viet Nam. He also served in several peace time postings, including Iceland. He retired in 1979 as a Lt. Colonel after 34 years of distinguished military service.
After retirement Don started a new career as a Master Electrician in the building industry. Before retiring a second time, Don volunteered his time and expertise for two and a half years, renovating the electrical system in the First Baptist Church of Trimmier, near Killeen. His crowning accomplishment was then designing and installing the electrical system in a new 330 seat worship center as well as the church’s new fellowship hall and pavilion.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Era Mary, his father and mother, and a brother, Ray Murphy. He is survived by a brother, Leo Murphy, a step son, David M. and his wife Teresa Palmer, a step grandson Dereke Palmer, two step great-grandchildren, Devon and Dominique Palmer, cousin-in law Charles F. Nutt and family, and a host of other friends and family who will sorely miss him.