Services for Gary Lee Lange, 74, of Temple will be at a later date.
Burial will be in Taylor City Cemetery.
Mr. Lange died Jan. 22 at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 5, 1946, in Taylor to Clarence Max and Katie Bachmayer Lange. He graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Taylor in 1964. He graduated from St. Edward’s University in Austin in 1968. He earned advanced degrees from Prairie View A&M University in 1979 and Tarleton State University in 1991 and 1996. He married Christine Valley on Nov. 30, 1974. He was a teacher and administrator at St. Mary’s Catholic School. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and LRA Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ryan Patrick Lange.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Justin Lange of College Station; a daughter, Katie Turnley of College Station; a sister, Linda Lange of Austin; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840, or online at www.txamfoundation.
com/give.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.