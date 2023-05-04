Josephine “Josie” Doskocil Kleypas
Josephine “Josie” Doskocil Kleypas passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, May 1st 2023 at the age of 61. Josie was born on April 1st 1962 in Rosebud, Texas to Raymond V. Doskocil and Annie Bartek. The youngest of ten brothers and sisters, she attended public school in Westphalia and Rosebud-Lott. She and her high school sweetheart Paul Kleypas graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 1980, and were married in the spring of 1982.
The couple first settled in Temple, Texas where Josie attended Temple Junior College and began her decade-long career in the retail industry. In 1987 job transfers brought the young couple to Austin, where they soon began to grow their family. Their oldest, Zachary, was born in May of 1988, and their youngest, Spencer, in September of 1997.
In 1995 Paul and Josie joined some 200 other families as founding members of the newly-chartered St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. At that time Josie began working for the Church in a clerical role. In the early years mass was held at a local middle school, and her “office” was a downstairs room at the parish rectory. Over the next 27 years, during which she rose to the position of Parish Business Administrator, she worked joyfully to grow the parish into a thriving community that now serves over 2,000 families. Many of the programs and ministries that she helped to develop are still active today.
Among her many passions in life was her garden. Combining her eye for design and her love for entertaining, she regularly held gatherings for friends and family in her comfortable backyard. So many of her fondest memories were made with dirt under her fingernails and a cool glass of iced tea on her patio.
Josie was the devout wife of Paul Kleypas for 41 years and the loving mother of Zachary and Spencer Kleypas. She is survived by her husband Paul, her children Zachary (married to Kayla Kleypas) and Spencer, her grandchildren Madelyn, Jaxson, Easton and Harrison, her brothers and sisters Raymond Doskocil (wife Nancy), Mary Ann Jones (husband Steve), Janet Kasner (husband David), Larry Doskocil (wife Ruth), Delores Zipperlen (husband Donald). She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond V. Doskocil and Annie Bartek, and siblings Lee Roy Doskocil, Calvin Doskocil, Marvin Doskocil, and Irene Doskocil. She will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched in so many ways.
A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, May 4th at 7:00 PM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church located at 9500 Neenah Ave Austin, TX 78717. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with a reception to follow at the parish activity center. Friends and family are invited to attend and share their memories of Josie.
She will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 6th in her hometown of Westphalia, TX.
Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, 15709 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78717 (512) 244-3772
Paid Obituary