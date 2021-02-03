Services for Dr. John Martin Stoebner, 87, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Stoebner died Monday, Feb. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Burlington. He received his doctorate in medicine from UT Medical Branch at Galveston in 1959, at which time he was commissioned in the U.S. Army. He served in active duty, 1949-1972, with deployments to Korea, Germany and Vietnam. His decorations include the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. After leaving active duty he remained in the Reserve until 1982, retiring with the rank of colonel. He married Julia “Judy” Fisher in 1971. In 1972, they moved to Temple, and he joined the department of radiology at Scott & White Clinic. He worked there until 2001, serving as department chair, 1992-1995. He was Professor of Radiology at Texas A&M College of Medicine, 1993-2001. After retiring from Scott & White, he worked part-time at Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple until 2010.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Eric, Richard and Scott; two daughters, Julia and Kristin; two brothers, Richard and Dennis; nine grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to BS&W-Temple Radiology Dept. Education Fund, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508; or to Friends of Scouting-Longhorn Council, Box 54190, Hurst, TX 76054.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple