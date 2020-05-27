Services for J.C. Gossett, 97, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Restland Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mr. Gossett died Monday, May 25, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 4, 1922, in Coryell County to Orin and Irene Gossett. He served in the U.S. Army, and worked for many years as the supervisor for the nurse’s aides at the VA hospital in Temple, retiring in 1980.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Gossett.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara McHargue of Temple and Cindy Stone of Little River-Academy; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
A viewing will be held Friday evening at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St, Temple, TX 76504.