Domingo A. “Sunday” Luna Sr.
Services for Domingo A. “Sunday” Luna Sr., 75, of Temple, will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in procession to North Belton Cemetery.
Domingo Antui Luna Sr., died on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the VA Hospital.
Domingo A. “Sunday” Luna was born on January 4, 1948 to Mr. Tanislado H. Luna and Anastascia Tobar Luna in Loving, New Mexico. His family moved to Belton, Texas when he was a young child. He completed his General Education and furthered his education at Temple Junior College. Sunday enlisted in the Navy in 1967 and ended his enlistment in 1971. Mr. Luna was a youth baseball coach for 48 years. His greatest achievement was entering the coaches’ hall of fame in 2020. He married Susie Guajardo in May 1991. His hobbies included fishing, cooking, and attending local rodeos. He loved the 4th of July festivities. He proudly was a lifetime member and attended the monthly meetings at the VFW Post # 1820 where he held various officer positions until his last position as a 1 year trustee. He is a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Rosie Pedrosa; one son, Domingo “Rookie” Luna Jr., along with three grandchildren.
Survivors include; his wife of 31 years, Susie G. Luna; two sons, Jesse Tom Luna (Deanna), Joshua Paul Wilkins (Amanda); two daughters, Gina Jackson (Stacey), Patricia Kramer (Donnie); five brothers, Joe Luna, Jesse Luna (Angie), Guadalupe Luna, Ezequiel Luna (Anita), Tisodor Luna; four sisters, Geneva Bruce, Geneva Saucedo, Rachel Benjamin, Mary Ann Flores, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the VFW Post #1820 3302 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76504 attn: Disaster Assistance Fund.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm with a rosary beginning at 7:00pm in the Kaverly Chapel at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home.
A special thank you to the community living center for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are in the care of his “battle buddy” - Sabrina N. Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
