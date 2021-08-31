Services for Luciana Resendez, 39, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Resendez died Thursday, Aug. 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 21, 1981, in Temple to Teodora Sustiata Gandara and Luciano O. Resendez. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked at the H-E-B distribution center.
Survivors include two daughters, Maria Barcenas and Yamari Ortiz; her mother and stepfather, Jose M. Gandara; two sisters, Jennifer Villanueva and Joanna Resendez, both of Temple; three brothers, William Sustiata, Jose M. Villanueva Jr., and Rico Resendez, all of Temple; a stepbrother, Jose Fransico Gandara of Temple; and a stepsister, Diana Gandara of Belton.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a rosary at 7 p.m.