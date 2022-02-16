ROSEBUD — Services for Irma Lugo Jiminez, 68, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with Randy Salazar officiating.
Mrs. Jiminez died Sunday, Feb. 13, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 30, 1953, to Venacio and Sarah Velasquez Lugo. She married Guadalupe Jimenez. She worked for the Temple Police Department and for MHMR.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Isais Jimenez and Michael Jimenez, both of Temple; two daughters, Jasmine Jimenez and Sunshine Knopp, both of Temple; 10 grandchildren; and three great-granchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.