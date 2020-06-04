SALADO — Private services for Elma Anne Richards, 83, of Salado will be at the end of summer.
Mrs. Richards died June 1, in Salado.
She was born July 5, 1936, in Enid, Okla., to Glenn and Ardis Goforth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Richards.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Morris of Wisconsin and Alex Brewer of California; a daughter, Sheri Rollo of Salado; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Cancer Society.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.