Services for Howard Eugene Hill Sr., 70, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Three C Cowboy Fellowship in Salado with the Rev. Bryan Miller officiating.
Mr. Hill died May 9 at his residence.
He was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Temple to Howard Eugene Sr. and Margie Webb Hill. He graduated from Academy High School in 1968. He married Susan Horton on Jan. 5, 1980. He worked for Wilsonart and A&D Test.
Survivors include his wife of Rogers; two daughters, Melanie Drake and Jo Beth Hill, both of Rogers; his mother of Sparks; a brother, Richard Hill of Sparks; and two grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.