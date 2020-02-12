ROCKDALE — Services for Michelle Pope, 57, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Pecan Street Church of Christ in Rockdale with John Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Pope died Wednesday, Feb. 5, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Aug. 18, 1962, in Dilly to James and Doris Bell Pope. She was a life-long resident of Rockdale. She graduated from Rockdale High School in 1981. She worked as a caregiver at Rockdale Manor Oaks Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Lewis Stewart of Rockdale; two sons, Joshua Pope of Manor and Shadrick Crawford of Lexington; a daughter, Chelsea Stewart of Rockdale; two brothers, Tony Pope of Rockdale and James Pope Jr. of Georgia; and five grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements