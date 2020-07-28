SALADO — Services for Jo Ella Dayton Doss Fiedler, 97, of Killeen will be private.
Burial will be in Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Fiedler died Tuesday, July 21, in Killeen.
She was born Dec. 16, 1922, in Liberty Hill to George and Alice Davis Dayton. She married Thomas Sterling Doss. She later married George Fiedler in 1966. She worked at the Fort Hood PX. She also worked for Craig’s Variety Store and Minimax Grocery Store. She worked at Peebles Elementary School and for Goodnight Homes in Temple.
She was preceded in death by both husbands; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, William “Bill” Sterling Doss of Salado; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.