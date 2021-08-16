Services for Diana “Dee Dee” Lee Greger, 60, of Temple will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Charlie Wright officiating.
Ms. Greger died Sunday, Aug. 15, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 8, 1961, in Corpus Christi to Raymond Harold and Barbara Ann Jackson Greger. She lived in Corpus Christi for many years until moving to Temple five years ago. She graduated from Flower Bluff High School. Diana was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Flower Bluff for many years.
Survivors include her mother.