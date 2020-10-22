Services for Koyce “Red” Bostick, 74, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Bostick died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at a local care center.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Koyce “Red” Bostick, 74, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Bostick died Wednesday, Oct. 21, at a local care center.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.