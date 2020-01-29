ROSEBUD — Services for Andrew Joe Courtney, 84, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. Courtney died Tuesday, Jan. 28, at a Grapevine hospital.
He was born July 4, 1935, in Fort Worth to Jesse and Hazel Bailey Courtney. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Falls County.
Survivors include three sons, Lonnie Joe Courtney and Rickey Dewayne Courtney, both of Springtown, and David Lewis Courtney of Richland Hills; a daughter, LuAnn Duncan of Gilmer; a brother, Lonnie Harrell Courtney of Temple; a sister, Judy Carrol Cashion of Watauga; and nine grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.