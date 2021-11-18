Services for Ernesto Castillo III, 61, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple. Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Castillo died Monday, Nov. 1, at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 17, 1960, in Temple to Ernesto Castillo Jr. and Angelita Chapa. He graduated from Temple High School and studied as a graphic engineer at Temple Junior College. He retired in 2015. He attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Temple Bible Church.
Survivors include a brother, Robert Ray Castillo of Temple; and two sisters, Janie Dukes of Temple and Melissa Yoder.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help the family with funeral expenses at: Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. U.S Business 190, Temple, TX 76501.