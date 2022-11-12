Brooksie Nell Cox Sheppard
A celebration of life for Brooksie Nell Cox Sheppard will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Pendleton Cemetery. Mrs. Sheppard was welcomed in to the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, on November 10, 2022. Mrs. Sheppard was born in Temple, Texas on April 23, 1933 to Aaron Erskine Cox and Winnie J. Honeycutt Cox. She grew up and attended Temple schools. She was a 1951 graduate of Temple High School. She married Charles Sheppard on July 24, 1954. She was a member of First Assembly of God church in Troy, Texas. Brooksie was the pianist at the church and she and her husband loved to sing together. Mrs. Sheppard was a homemaker. Mrs. Sheppard loved to crochet and has made many beautiful bedspreads, throws and baby blankets for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; her parents; three sisters, Juanita Brinzo, Kay Harrington, Eleanor Hess; and brother Jack Cox.
Mrs. Sheppard is survived by nephews; Bobby Brinzo, Jackie Cox, Garry Cox, Kim Harrington, Mark Harrington and Larry Hess; Nieces; Linda Dalton, Tammy Harrington, Pam Wilson and Carolyn Winnett, and brother-in-law James (Jim) Sheppard, also many great-nieces and great-nephews who loved her dearly.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Pendleton Cemetery in Pendleton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Temple Lighthouse in Temple or to a memorial of your choice.
Pallbearers will be Garry Cox, Brandon Cox, Tyler Cox, Coley Stephens, Heath Winnett and Starky Winnett.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Hess, Colton Davis, Riley Cox and Hunter Cox.
