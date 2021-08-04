Services for Bertha Mae Denman Freeman, 84, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Mark Beach and Martin Denman officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Freeman died Monday, July 26, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 9, 1937, to Tanner Denman and Lena Jones in Bartlett. She married Harriel Freeman on Feb. 19, 1960. She was a member of Ministry of Divine Purpose in Temple, serving as Mother of the Church.
She was preceded in death by two sons, David Dotsey and James Dotsey; a daughter, Celestine Davis; a brother, Freddie Denman; and two sisters, Katherine Marion and Verdie Ellis.
Survivors include her husband, Harriel Freeman of Temple; four sons, Martin Denman, Harriel Freeman, Jr., Daryl Freeman, and Mark Freeman, all of Temple; two daughters, Janice Carrington of Temple and Nevador Beach of Nolanville; a sister, Lillie Houston of Temple; 26 grandchildren; and 53 great-grandchildren.