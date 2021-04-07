Services for Bird Dell “Birdie” Thomas Willis, 91, of Holland will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Belton with George Harrison and the Rev. Roscoe Harrison officiating.
Burial will be in Sunshine Cemetery in Holland.
Mrs. Willis died Thursday, April 1, at her residence.
She was born April 9, 1929, to Benjamin and Alice Thomas. She graduated from Holland High School, where she later established the Thomas-Hurt Scholarship fund to benefit graduating seniors. She attended a college in Elgin. She was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple. She worked for Artco Bell, and retired after 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Willis; and four daughters, Florene Willis, Irene Willis, Linda Clay and Alice Willis.
Survivors include three sons, Nathaniel Willis II of Compton, Calif., Ronnie Willis of Los Angeles and Arthur Willis of Killeen; two daughters, Laurene Davis of Colombia, S.C., and Lurene Henderson of Los Angeles; two brothers, Jim Thomas of Los Angeles and Melvin Thomas of Temple; two sisters, Georgia Sauls of Temple and Nettie McCraney of Las Vegas; 20 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. A wake will begin at 6 p.m.