Emilie C. Kilian
Funeral services for Emilie C. Kilian, 85, of Temple, will be held at 2 PM Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Belton with Pastor Luke Madsen officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Kilian died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home in Temple.
Mrs. Kilian was born October 25, 1935 in Houston, the daughter of Arnold and Leona (Gummelt) Fehrle. She married Rev. Vic Kilian, June 13, 1958 in Houston. She taught elementary school in Houston for a few years before they relocated to Michigan where Rev. Kilian served as Pastor at churches in Detroit and Saginaw. In 1970 they were called to minister at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple. Mrs. Kilian served as treasurer of the Lutheran Woman’s Mission League, Sunday School teacher and other ministries within the church. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Belton for many years. Mrs. Kilian also worked for 17 years as a medical secretary at Scott and White. She retired in 1996.
Survivors include her husband Rev. Vic Kilian of Temple, two sons Chris Kilian of Austin and Ted Kilian of Singapore; two daughters Beth Kilian of Temple and Lynne Deaver of Belton; one sister Mary Ann Taylor of Alvin; seven grandchildren, Sarah Wibberley, Melissa Moody, David Deaver, Amanda Gray, Cole Kilian, Vincent Kilian and Valerie Kilian; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Ministries Belton Campus.
