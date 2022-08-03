Ralph J. Hitzegrad, Sr.
Ralph J. Hitzegrad, Sr., age 74 of Temple, passed from this life Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be held at 10 am Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ralph was born on December 21, 1947, to Edward and Alice Hitzegrad in Saratoga Springs, New York. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked for TXU and was a carpenter.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glen Hitzegrad; and sister, Madeline Cory-Qua.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his sister, Nancy Manhey of Saratoga Springs, New York; sons, Ralph Hitzegrad, Jr., Jeffrey B. Hitzegrad, and David Hitzegrad, all of Temple; and grandchildren, Craig T. Hitzegrad, Daniel R. Hitzegrad, and Preston B. Hitzegrad, also all of Temple.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary