Private services for Laura Maddux, 59, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Maddux died Saturday, Oct. 10, at her mother’s home.
She was born Dec. 10, 1960, to Desidero and Ramona Siprian Ramos in Waco. She graypated from Holland High School. She was a Catholic and had been a resident of Bell Count for most of her life.
Survivors include a son, Forrest Lynn Maddux of Temple; two daughters, Trulena Rose Maddux of Temple and Angela Dawn Maddux of Austin; her mother of Temple; a sister, Dora Cook of Holland; two brothers, Raymond Karichko of Marble Falls and David Rogal of Waco; and seven grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.