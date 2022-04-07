CAMERON — Services for Lucille Teresa Schoellmann Labay, 81, of Milano will be 2 p.m. today at St. Mary’s Church in Nada.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Labay died Sunday, April 3, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Nada to Mary and Frederick Schoellmann. She married Louis Labay in 1960. She was a registered nurse.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four children, Dominic Labay, Lorrie Korenek, Lyle Labay and Amy Griffin; two brothers, Jim Schoellmann and Ed Schoellman; two sisters, Jean Leopold and Helen Deason; 18 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.