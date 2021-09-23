Funeral services for Rosendo Temeyosa, Sr., age 84 of Temple, will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday September 25, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5-7:00PM Friday September 24, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mr. Temeyosa was born on October 7, 1937, in San Benito, Texas, to the late Zeferino Temeyosa and Estefana Rodriguez Temeyosa. Mr. Temeyosa resided in Temple, Texas for thirty-four years. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who honorably served his country for 21 years, serving in Vietnam and Korea. Some of his duty stations included Camp Pendleton, California, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. Mr. Temeyosa was employed in Temple at Texas Instruments, Artcobell, Golden Corral and Walmart. He was preceded in death by his grandson in 1985, his wife in 1987, his daughter in 1988, and his son in 2002.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary A. Roberts (Stephen), Katherine L. P. Garcia (Randall); a son, Luke P. Temeyosa (Brittney); and daughter-in-law, Linda Ortega Temeyosa, all of Temple; his sons, Rosendo Temeyosa Jr (Kim) and Michael A. Temeyosa (Irene) of Columbus, Texas, as well as many grandchildren and three great grandchildren.