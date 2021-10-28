Services for Diana “Lady Di” Lynn Herzog, 57, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Herzog died Thursday, Oct. 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 20, 1964, in Germany. She graduated from Belton High School in 1982. She married Harold E. Herzog in Temple on Dec. 30, 1984. She worked as an office manager for Centex Auto for 23 years.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Harold Herzog Jr.; four daughters, Brandi Machuca, Eugena “Gena” Herzog-Ramos, Ashley Brown and Jessica Herzog; two brothers, Randy Patton and Steven Walker; two sisters, Sandra Motl and Linda Vickers; and 12 grandchildren.