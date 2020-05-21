Augusta Marie Iley Arnold
Augusta Marie Iley Arnold, 95, passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Gardens on March 30, 2020. She was born February 6, 1925 in Gorman, Texas to Henry Morgan and Valera Lavada Gowan Iley. Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Cisro Arnold, brother Glenn Iley, sister in law, Ruth Iley and niece Donna Ecker. She was also preceded by her sister Wanda Bailey, brother in law Melton LaGow, nephew Steve LaGow, niece Sandy Reeves, nephews, Brandon Goodson, Philip Iley, Toby Morris, great-nephew Brain Iley, brother Jerry Iley and nephew James Iley. She is survived by her son, Ron Arnold and Debra Arnold, granddaughter Rebekah Modisette and husband Eric, grandson, Jeffrey Arnold and Sarah Arnold, brother and sister in law, Howard and George Ann Iley, Wayne and Will Iley, great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Modisette and Mason Arnold and Adalynn. Marie is also survived by many in laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Marie married Cisro Arnold on August 11, 1946 in Whitney, Texas. They moved to Temple for Cisro to work at the VA Hospital. Ron was born and a few years later they bought a house on a couple acres in the country and Marie started making this house a home. She was always busy tending house, cooking, cleaning, gardening, canning fruits and vegetables. Marie helped support her family by ironing uniforms for some of Cisro’s friends at the VA. She also worked for a neighbor cleaning, papering and painting the house next door. Marie was a great cook and prepared a many tasty meal for family gatherings. Some of their favorite dishes included fried okra, fried squash, and pecan pie. When she found time, she would enjoy sewing, quilting, crocheting, and needlework. She also enjoyed reading, working puzzles, doing word search puzzles, or watching Days of Our Lives. Later in life, she enjoyed Wheel of Fortune. In the late 60’s, she became a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed the fellowship of worshipping with her friends. In 1976, a great joy came into Marie’s life with the arrival of her granddaughter Rebekah. Marie became a Memaw and provided childcare for Rebekah and many others including another blessing, Jeffrey her grandson. Some days were not easy but you could tell she loved them all. Marie enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and she got to see the Atlantic, Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico, and several states in between. Marie was always very active and would lend a hand wherever she could help. At age 80, she painted all the lumber before it went up on an addition to the house. She also painted the siding as high as she could reach. When Marie was unable to stay at home by herself, she moved to Cornerstone Gardens. The family wants to thank the management and staff at CSG for their awesome care of her over the years. We also want to thank the Baylor Scott & White Hospice team and Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home for their care. Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday May 23, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 12:00pm. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery, Temple, TX. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Foster’s Home For Children, P.O. Box 978, Stephenville, TX 76401 or a charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary