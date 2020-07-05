Dorothy Elizabeth Berry
Dorothy Elizabeth Berry was born January 26, 1926 at home in Whitehall area, Bell County, Texas, to Luther and Minnie Berry. Growing up during the depression, she attended Cedar Creek and Moody Schools but graduated Belton High in 1939 at the age of 15. Dottie attended Temple Junior College where she met Thomas L. Jones. They both graduated in 1942. She and Tom married in Memorial Baptist Church, Temple, Texas on December 18, 1943. Dottie was 17. In 1947 their first child, Timothy Lee was born. In 1950 they moved to Belton Debra Ann was born. Dottie spent most of her time as a homemaker, occasionally helping at Jones Home and Auto Firestone. She began full-time upon the retirement of her Mother-in-law, and worked with Tom until his death in 2003. Following Tom’s death she sold the store and her house and moved to Corpus Christi to be nearer Deb and her grandchildren. Dottie enjoyed life, music, dancing and travel. She mostly enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was to proceeded in death by her parents, brother Ted Berry, great-grandson Jason Loveless, husband Tom, grandson Adrian (Buck) Jones, and daughter, Deb Kalke.
She is survived by Tim and Linda Jones, son-in-law, Rick Kalke, grandchildren, Teresa Jones Shaw, Christopher Kalke, Lauren Broyles, Chuck Nelson and their spouses, granddaughter-in-law, Amybeth Jones, and ten great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinsons or Alzheimers Research. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, July 10, 2020, in Belton at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
