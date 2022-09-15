BELTON — Services for Jackie Ned Hightower, 83, of Belton will be held in private in Moffat Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Jackie Ned Hightower, 83, of Belton will be held in private in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Hightower died Thursday, Sept. 8, in Belton.
He was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Lufkin to Tuck Sparks and Helen Grace Hightower. He was a member of the IBEW Local 72 and the Blue Jay RV Club. He married Lou Ann Hightower on July 23, 1976, in Waco.
He was preceded in death by his wife on July 2, 2022.
Survivors include two sons, Kendall Ray Hightower of Memphis, Tenn., and Carlton Layne Hightower of Belton; a daughter, Karen Kaye Taylor of Temple; three stepdaughters, Angela Ann Glanz of Temple, Michelle Lorraine Talley of Kingsland, Ga., and Valerie Jean Ferguson of Belton; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.