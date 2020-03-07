Maria Emilia Sustaita Polendo, age 85, of Temple passed from this life during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. Born on the 3rd day of January 1935 in Satin, Texas she was the daughter of Guillermo and Natividad (Davila) Sustaita.
Maria grew up in Waco, Texas. During her early adulthood, life would lead Maria to Temple where she would own and operate Cedar Creek Lounge on MLK for over 35 years. She was known to many as Maria Cedar Creek because there were several other area lounges’ owned by different Maria’s. She had a givers soul. Maria loved everyone and would never turn a blind eye to someone in need. Her family was her life and her faith in God as a Catholic was strong. She raised her children mostly by herself as a single mom but love was never in short supply. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple for many years and a resident of Temple since 1962.
She is preceded in death by three husbands Joe Angel Fimbres Sr, Benito M. Hernandez and Cruz Canul Jr., her parents, two sons Joe Angel Fimbres Jr. and Pablo Benjamin Hernandez, as well as four sisters Martina Esparza, Tomasa Franco, and Antonia and Mencha Sustaita. She is also preceded in death by brothers Jesus and Narciso Sustaita and two great-grandsons Jeremy Soto and Nathan Romo.
She leaves behind daughters Margarita Rodriguez, Rosie Fimbres, Mary Martin and Gloria Fimbres all of Temple as well as Carolyn Fimbres of Corpus Christi, her sons John Canul of Temple and Manuel Fimbres of Waco, her sister Susie Montero of Temple, her brother Thomas Olivarri, of San Antonio, 49 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a visitation for Mrs. Polendo on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 5-7pm at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, with a rosary beginning at 6:00pm. The funeral service will take place on Monday March 9, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Temple, Texas, with the burial at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following.
Pallbearers are Jimmie Soto, Leandro Rodriguez Jr., Joe Lopez, Joe Andrew Lopez, Anthony Martin, Anthony Martin Jr.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.